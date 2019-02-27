Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start Wednesday
Gordon will start Wednesday against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
After coming off the bench during Monday's outing against the Hawks, Gordon will enter his usual role in the starting lineup during Wednesday's contest versus Charlotte.
