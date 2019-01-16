Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start Wednesday

Gordon will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Gordon will return Wednesday after missing the past eight games with a bruised right knee. According to coach Mike D'Antoni, he'll play "24-ish minutes" in his return. It's unclear how long the minute limit will persist, but owners can expect Gordon to return to his usual 33.2 minute workload fairly soon assuming he doesn't experience a setback.