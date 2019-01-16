Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start Wednesday
Gordon will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Gordon will return Wednesday after missing the past eight games with a bruised right knee. According to coach Mike D'Antoni, he'll play "24-ish minutes" in his return. It's unclear how long the minute limit will persist, but owners can expect Gordon to return to his usual 33.2 minute workload fairly soon assuming he doesn't experience a setback.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...