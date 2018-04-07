Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Saturday

Gordon (foot) is out for Saturday's contest against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon will miss a second straight contest Saturday as he continues to deal with foot soreness. There doesn't seem to be much concern around the injury, but the Rockets don't have much incentive to play Gordon if he's not feeling 100 percent. With him out of the picture, Joe Johnson and Gerald Green should see extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories