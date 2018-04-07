Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Saturday
Gordon (foot) is out for Saturday's contest against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon will miss a second straight contest Saturday as he continues to deal with foot soreness. There doesn't seem to be much concern around the injury, but the Rockets don't have much incentive to play Gordon if he's not feeling 100 percent. With him out of the picture, Joe Johnson and Gerald Green should see extra run.
