Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play vs. Memphis
Gordon (illness) will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets will be shorthanded with Gordon and Chris Paul (knee) both out of action, but they will get Trevor Ariza back from a foot injury. Expect Gordon, who has been outstanding in Paul's absence, to return for Monday's matchup with the 76ers.
