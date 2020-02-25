Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't return Monday
Gordon won't return to Monday's game against the Knicks due to a sore knee, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon struggled from the field in 28 minutes of action, knocking down just one of seven threes, and the team announced in the second half that he's been shut down for the knight. With Russell Westbrook (thumb) also out, look for Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers to see additional minutes.
