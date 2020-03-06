Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't return Thursday
Gordon won't return to Thursday's contest against the Clippers due to right knee soreness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets are likely playing it safe with their guard, as Gordon exited the contest in the fourth quarter after the game was out of hand. He'll likely be considered questionable for the Rockets' next matchup against Charlotte.
