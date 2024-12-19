VanVleet (undisclosed) isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

VanVleet was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice for unknown reasons, but he'll be available to play New Orleans. In 24 appearances this season, VanVleet is averaging 15.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 35.5 minutes.