VanVleet (thumb) is available Tuesday against Dallas.
VanVleet was listed on the injury report with a left thumb sprain, although the injury will not cause him to miss any time. He is set to make his 15th start of the season Tuesday and is averaging 16.6 points, 9.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 37.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Added to injury report•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Collects 14 assists in loss•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Delivers 16 assists in tight loss•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Season-high 26 points•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Quiet night in win•