VanVleet (thumb) is probable to play Tuesday against Dallas.
VanVleet is dealing with a left thumb sprain. Houston hasn't played since a victory over Denver on Friday, so it's unclear when VanVleet suffered the sprain. The 29-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and has possessed a mammoth workload of late, averaging 17.6 points and 9.6 assists in 40.1 minutes across his last seven games. He appears on track to play Tuesday.
More News
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Collects 14 assists in loss•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Delivers 16 assists in tight loss•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Season-high 26 points•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Quiet night in win•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Double-double despite woes•