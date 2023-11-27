VanVleet (thumb) is probable to play Tuesday against Dallas.

VanVleet is dealing with a left thumb sprain. Houston hasn't played since a victory over Denver on Friday, so it's unclear when VanVleet suffered the sprain. The 29-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and has possessed a mammoth workload of late, averaging 17.6 points and 9.6 assists in 40.1 minutes across his last seven games. He appears on track to play Tuesday.