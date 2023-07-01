VanVleet agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract with the Rockets on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

VanVleet landed the first max contract of free agency with the Rockets dipping into their loads of cap space. VanVleet is entering his age-29 season and is still in his prime, and it was never any secret that he was Houston's top target all along. VanVleet will likely share the backcourt with Jalen Green which could push Kevin Porter Jr. to the bench, and VanVleet's presence will certainly make things easier for Houston's young roster. As for Toronto, they will be disappointed to not retain the star guard, but it opens the door for Scottie Barnes to play a featured role in 2023-24.