VanVleet closed with 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and three steals across 46 minutes during Wednesday's 137-131 overtime loss to Portland.
Despite being listed at 6-foot-0, VanVleet has now registered three blocks in back-to-back contests. His efficiency from three-point range is of some concern, as he's shot just 20% from beyond the arc over his last two games. VanVleet is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals over 35.8 minutes per game in January.
More News
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Set to play against Portland•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Likely to return Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Out Sunday with back injury•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Strong play continues•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Notches double-double vs. Knicks•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Double-double against Detroit•