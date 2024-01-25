VanVleet closed with 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and three steals across 46 minutes during Wednesday's 137-131 overtime loss to Portland.

Despite being listed at 6-foot-0, VanVleet has now registered three blocks in back-to-back contests. His efficiency from three-point range is of some concern, as he's shot just 20% from beyond the arc over his last two games. VanVleet is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals over 35.8 minutes per game in January.