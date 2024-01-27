VanVleet closed Friday's 138-104 victory over the Hornets with 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, six blocks and one steal over 30 minutes.

The 6-foot-0 guard out of Wichita State continues to play like a defensive big man as of late and has recorded three or more blocks in each of his last three appearances. He hasn't been as productive from a scoring stand point as of late, and his three assists Friday were his lowest output since Dec. 23 against the Pelicans, but VanVleet continues to make an impact outside of the scoring column. He's averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals over 35.4 minutes per game in January.