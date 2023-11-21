VanVleet amassed 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and 14 assists over 41 minutes during Monday's 121-116 loss to the Warriors.

VanVleet's assist totals have been stellar recently. Over the past three games, he's dropped an astonishing 40 dimes, and although VanVleet's shooting stroke is slumping slightly, the assist numbers can quickly forgive any shooting mishaps.