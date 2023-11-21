VanVleet amassed 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and 14 assists over 41 minutes during Monday's 121-116 loss to the Warriors.
VanVleet's assist totals have been stellar recently. Over the past three games, he's dropped an astonishing 40 dimes, and although VanVleet's shooting stroke is slumping slightly, the assist numbers can quickly forgive any shooting mishaps.
More News
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Delivers 16 assists in tight loss•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Season-high 26 points•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Quiet night in win•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Double-double despite woes•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Guides team to first victory•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Inefficient against Golden State•