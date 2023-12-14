VanVleet had 11 points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

VanVleet didn't have a good shooting performance, and his efficiency from the charity stripe ultimately saved his scoring output -- and his overall fantasy stat line. However, the veteran floor general hasn't been able to replicate the same scoring numbers he had with the Raptors. He's averaging just 16.4 points per game, a noticeable drop considering he never averaged fewer than 17.0 points per contest in any of his previous four seasons with Toronto.