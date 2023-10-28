VanVleet closed with 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and 12 assists across 45 minutes during Friday's 126-122 overtime loss to San Antonio.

VanVleet looked much improved compared to his performance in the season opener, when he recorded 14 points while shooting 5-for-13 from the field against the Magic on Wednesday. While it wasn't enough to lift Houston to victory in a tough matchup that was decided in overtime, this was a step in the right direction for the veteran floor general. Fantasy managers who have VanVleet in their rosters are certainly hoping for more games like this going forward.