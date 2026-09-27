Head coach Ime Udoka said Friday that VanVleet's minutes limit will be determined by how he progresses through training camp, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet missed the 2025-26 campaign after tearing his ACL last September, though he's been cleared to practice in full and has been participating in five-on-five scrimmages. The veteran point guard may begin the season on a minutes limit, which would leave additional playing time available for the likes of Reed Sheppard and Marcus Smart. Additionally, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Rockets limit VanVleet in back-to-back sets, especially early in the season as he works his way back up to speed.