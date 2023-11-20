VanVleet amassed 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, 16 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.

VanVleet came close to reaching his career-best mark in assists when he delivered 20 dimes against the Hornets last season, but he was still elite despite the fact the Rockets couldn't hold on to victory. VanVleet has posted back-to-back double-doubles for the second time this season and is trending in the right direction of late, averaging 17.9 points and 9.5 assists per game this month.