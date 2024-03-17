VanVleet chipped in 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, 16 assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 win over Cleveland.

While VanVleet wasn't efficient from the field Saturday, he was able to get his teammates involved as he recorded 16 or more assists for the third time this season. His 8.2 assists per game ranks seventh in the NBA, and he's upped that to 10.0 dimes per contest in March. In addition to his assists, VanVleet is averaging 20.1 points on 47.3 percent shooting (including 46.9 percent from three on 8.0 3PA/G), 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 37.8 minutes per game in March.