VanVleet finished Wednesday's 119-104 victory over Indiana with 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes.

It was a solid bounce-back performance for VanVleet after the veteran point guard posted only eight points during Monday's loss to the Heat. He has recorded at least six assists in two of his last three outings and six times this season. VanVleet is averaging 14.0 points, 4.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 3.1 threes and 0.8 steals over 29.2 minutes per game in November.