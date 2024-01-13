VanVleet ended Friday's 112-110 victory over the Pistons with 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and two steals across 43 minutes.

The veteran point guard made sure the Rockets weren't going to lose to the NBA's worst team, scoring 17 of his 20 points in the second half. VanVleet already has a career-high 14 double-doubles on the season, and his 8.6 assists per game through 36 contests would also be a personal best if he can keep it up.