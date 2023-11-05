VanVleet ended Saturday's 107-89 victory over the Kings with 21 points (7-22 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks over 36 minutes.

The veteran floor general didn't have a good shooting performance and finished with more shot attempts than points scored, but other than that, he delivered another strong outing. VanVleet struggled badly in his Houston debut, but he has posted three double-doubles across four performances since then.