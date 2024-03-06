VanVleet provided 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 win over San Antonio.

The veteran point guard produced his 17th double-double of the season, while the four steals tied his season high. VanVleet has been exactly what the Rockets were looking for when they signed him to a big free-agent contract in the offseason, and he's taking his game to another level as the team tries to make the postseason for the first time since 2019-20. He's scored at least 20 points in five of the last six contests, averaging 19.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.0 boards, 4.0 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch.