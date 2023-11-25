VanVleet notched 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 105-86 win over the Nuggets.

VanVleet handed out a game-high 11 assists in the victory, continuing his rapid start to the season. Although his scoring has been inconsistent, his importance to this team cannot be overstated. He is currently the 49th-ranked player in standard leagues, averaging 16.6 points to go with 4.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.1 three-pointers. If and when he can return to being an elite steals guy, he should push toward being a top-30 player ROS.