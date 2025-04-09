VanVleet is doubtful to play Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right ankle soreness.

The doubtful tag suggests VanVleet might be a long shot to suit up Wednesday due to soreness in his ankle, and the Rockets could very well take a cautious approach with their starting point guard. VanVleet is averaging 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game over his last 10 games, however, so he's not offering much in fantasy as a scoring option, mainly since he's shooting just 34.2 percent from the floor in that stretch.