VanVleet produced 25 points (8-13 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 40 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It was a huge night from beyond the arc for the veteran point guard, but VanVleet needed one more three -- his shot for a tie at the final buzzer came up just short. It was his best scoring performance of the playoffs so far, and through four games he's averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 threes, 3.3 boards and 1.3 steals while playing at least 40 minutes each contest. VanVleet will try to help the Rockets stave off elimination on their home court in Game 5 on Wednesday.