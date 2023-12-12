VanVleet finished Monday's 93-82 win over San Antonio with 16 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 39 minutes.

VanVleet didn't have his best scoring output, especially after notching a season-high 26 points against the Nuggets on Friday, but he still posted a decent all-around stat line while continuing to look like an absolute menace from three-point range. VanVleet has hit three or more three-pointers in four games in a row and in six of his last seven contests. During that seven-game span, the floor general is shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 16.9 points per contest.