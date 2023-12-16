VanVleet ended with 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and four steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 103-96 victory over the Grizzlies.

VanVleet has gone six straight games without a double-double, but it's worth noting he has ended three assists or fewer from reaching that tally in four of those contests. Even though his scoring figures aren't on the same note as they were during his Toronto days, VanVleet remains a reliable fantasy option for the point guard, especially considering his uptick in assists. He's averaging a career-high 8.5 dimes per game in 2023-24.