VanVleet amassed 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks.

VanVleet filled the stat sheet admirably Sunday and did what he could to lift Houston to a victory, but he came up short while facing Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Bucks. VanVleet has now gone seven straight games without a double-double, but he's been doing an excellent job filling out the stat sheet, so he remains an extremely valuable player in most fantasy formats, particularly the category-based leagues.