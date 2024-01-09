VanVleet finished Monday's 120-113 loss to the Heat with 32 points (10-22 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 39 minutes.

VanVleet finished just one point shy of tying his best output of the season, and the veteran floor general continues to make an impact as a reliable scoring weapon but without stealing touches from other reliable performers in an on-the-rise Houston team. VanVleet had a subpar start to the season from a scoring perspective, but he seems to be trending in the right direction of late with averages of 17.0 points per game across his last 10 outings. That said, he's still far from the numbers he was putting up during his Toronto days -- he averaged over 19.0 points per game in his last three seasons with the Raptors before signing with Houston in the offseason.