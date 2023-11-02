VanVleet produced 22 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 victory over Charlotte.

VanVleet's double-double and stout 11:2 AST:TO ratio guided Houston to its first win of the campaign. Last season, VanVleet ranked 10th leaguewide with 606 three-point attempts, but he recorded just 12 games with at least five made triples. He'll look to carry his momentum into a high-octane affair against Sacramento on Saturday.