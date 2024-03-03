VanVleet posted 24 points (8-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over the Suns.

The veteran floor general played a significant role in Houston's win over the Suns, reaching double-digit assists for the first time since Jan. 29 and delivering his first double-double since a 24-point, 12-assist showing against the Knicks on Jan. 17. Even though Jalen Green and Jabari Smith are dubbed the future of the franchise alongside star big man Alperen Sengun, there's no question VanVleet adds stability and experience to the starting unit. The former Wichita State standout is averaging 16.7 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game since the league resumed following the All-Star break.