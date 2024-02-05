VanVleet logged 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-90 loss to Minnesota.

VanVleet is in the midst of his worst stretch of the season. The Rockets are 2-3 over their past five games, and VanVleet has shot 39.1 percent from the field in that stretch with averages of 10.6 points, 6.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.