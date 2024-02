VanVleet ended Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Thunder with 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

The veteran point guard missed five games in early February due to an adductor strain, but VanVleet appears to be healthy now. He's scored at least 20 points in back-to-back contests, and in three games since his return to the court, he's gone 12-for-30 (40.0 percent) from beyond the arc while nabbing five total steals.