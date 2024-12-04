VanVleet registered 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-10 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 loss to Sacramento.
After posting a season-high 38 points in his precious game, VanVleet came crashing back to earth Tuesday with one of his lowest totals of the season. Since joining the Rockets, VanVleet has been notoriously streaky, matching surprise triumphs with mediocre lows. It's evened out to a 16.1-point scoring average this season, and it's unlikely that he'll leave his starting post with the Rockets anytime soon.
