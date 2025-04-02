VanVleet is questionable against the Jazz on Wednesday due to right ankle soreness.

This is a new issue for VanVleet, though the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. He's been struggling lately, hitting 35.2 percent of his shots from the field over his last seven outings. If he's unable to play, Amen Thompson could see more playmaking reps, and Aaron Holiday could see an uptick in minutes.