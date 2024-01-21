VanVleet will miss Sunday's contest against Boston due to lower back tightness
VanVleet logged a full 34-minute workload in Saturday's win over Utah and completed the contest without an in-game injury designation, but he will nonetheless be inactive Sunday. He joins an injury-riddled cast of Rockets, including Jabari Smith (ankle), Tari Eason (leg), Jeff Green (calf) and Reggie Bullock (back), so Aaron Holiday, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate poised to step up in the backcourt.
