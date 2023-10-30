VanVleet provided eight points (2-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 loss to the Warriors.

VanVleet approached a triple-double during Friday's narrow loss to the Spurs, but he struggled to get his shot to fall Sunday and was held below 10 points for the first time over the first three games of the season. He made a defensive impact with two steals, but it was still a discouraging performance overall. The 29-year-old has averaged 15.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 36.7 minutes per game over his first three games with the Rockets.