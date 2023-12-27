VanVleet ended Tuesday's 123-117 loss to Indiana with 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes.

VanVleet struggled shooting the ball from deep again -- he's gone 4-for-19 (21.1 percent) from three-point range over his past three games -- but he otherwise played well in the close defeat. The point guard looked more like himself as a distributor, falling just one dime shy of a double-double after totaling just seven assists over his previous two contests. VanVleet's season stat line in his first season in Houston hasn't been much different than what fantasy managers had come to expect during the end of his tenure in Toronto; he's posting per-game averages of 17.1 points, 8.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 triples and 1.1 steals while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 88.2 percent from the charity stripe through 27 contests this season.