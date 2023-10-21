VanVleet recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in Friday's 110-104 preseason win over the Heat.

VanVleet led the Rockets in points, assists and minutes during Friday's victory. The 29-year-old guard is slated to start at point guard for Houston after spending the last seven years in Toronto.