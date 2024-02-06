VanVleet (adductor) is expected to be out for another week before potentially making his return to action Feb. 14 in Memphis, Matt Thomas of SportsTalk 790 Houston reports.

VanVleet has already been ruled out from Tuesday's contest against Indiana due to a left adductor strain and is expected to miss additional contests to follow. Amen Thompson and Jalen Green are likely to serve as the Rockets' primary creators out of the backcourt while VanVleet is sidelined, and Aaron Holiday and Cam Whitmore could also see some increased run off the bench in the short term.