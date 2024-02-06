VanVleet (thigh) is expected to be out for another week, with Toronto's matchup against Memphis on Jan. 14 a potential return date, Matt Thomas of SportsTalk 790 reports.

VanVleet has already been ruled out from Tuesday's contest against Indiana due to a left adductor strain and is now expected to miss extended time. Amen Thompson, Aaron Holiday and Cam Whitmore are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Toronto's matchup with Memphis comes right before the All-Star Break, so the Raptors could opt to hold VanVleet out to give him more time to recover.