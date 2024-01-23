Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said VanVleet (back) practiced Tuesday and is expected to be available for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Coty M. Davis of SI.com reports.

VanVleet missed just his second game of the season in Sunday's loss to the Celtics due to lower-back soreness, but his ability to practice Tuesday suggests that he won't be in store for further absences. The Rockets will release their updated injury report later Tuesday, when it will be known whether VanVleet carries a designation into Wednesday's contest or is cleared in advance of game day.