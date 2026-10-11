VanVleet (rest) isn't expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet made his first appearance since suffering an ACL injury more than a year ago, finishing with 17 points (5-12 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason win over Dallas. The veteran point guard will likely be limited throughout the 2026-27 season, but he's on track to be the starting point guard on Opening Night.