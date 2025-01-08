VanVleet (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against Memphis.

VanVleet bumped knees with an opposing player and checked out of the game with 3:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 135-112 win over the Wizards, but it doesn't sound like the issue will be a factor moving forward. The veteran point guard has averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.56 steals in 36.3 minutes per game over his last 12 appearances.