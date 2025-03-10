VanVleet (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Magic, Danielle Lerner of The Houston Chronicle reports.
The star floor general was questionable in the initial injury report, but he's not fully recovered from the ankle problem and will sit this one out. His next chance to return to the hardwood will come against the Suns on Wednesday.
