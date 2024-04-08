VanVleet produced 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, 12 assists and one steal across 44 minutes during Sunday's 147-136 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

VanVleet registered his 20th double-double of the season Sunday, which is as many as he recorded with the Raptors over the previous two seasons. It was the first time since March 21 against the Bulls that he recorded 10-plus assists. VanVleet's scoring numbers are down in his first year in Houston, but he's averaging a career-high 8.1 assists. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 17.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.3 steals over 36.5 minutes per game.