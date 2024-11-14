VanVleet (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup against the Clippers.
VanVleet played through the left hamstring soreness during Wednesday's win over the Clippers, and he is expected to shoulder his normal workload in Friday's rematch. The 30-year-old has struggled from the field while shooting 37.3 percent through 11 regular-season outings, and he has averaged 13.4 points, 5.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 35.5 minutes per game.
