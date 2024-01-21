VanVleet has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Boston due to lower-back tightness.

VanVleet logged a full 34-minute workload in Saturday's overtime win over Utah and wasn't known to be nursing an injury, but he'll nonetheless sit out for just the second time all season Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back set. He joins an injury-riddled cast of Rockets, including Jabari Smith (ankle), Tari Eason (lower leg), Jeff Green (calf) and Reggie Bullock (back), so Aaron Holiday, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate are all poised to take on heightened roles out of the backcourt and on the wing.s