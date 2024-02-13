VanVleet (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against Memphis and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

VanVleet's next opportunity to take the court will come Feb. 22 against New Orleans. The 29-year-old is dealing with a left adductor strain, which has resulted in Amen Thompson and Aaron Holiday receiving increased usage. VanVleet had missed just two contests prior to his ongoing absence, and he's on track for his third consecutive campaign of at least 65 games played, with the All-Star break coming at an opportune time for him to heal.