VanVleet has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a left adductor strain, and his return timetable is unknown, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Depending on the severity, this injury could keep VanVleet out for weeks, but he'll be considered day-to-day until the team releases an update. In VanVleet's absence, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and Aaron Holiday could see increased run, but Jalen Green would presumably take over as the primary point guard.